Obituary: Joshua A. ‘DJ TWI$T’ DeMello, 36

Joshua A. “DJ TWI$T” DeMello, 36, son of Antone and Linda (Moore) DeMello of Marion died unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at home in Marion.

Joshua was born in New Britain on December 8, 1980 and was raised in Southington. He was a member of the LIUNA Union Local 611 and had worked construction for Manafort Brothers Inc. He had a passion for music and was a local DJ known as DJ TWI$T who worked independently at many local night clubs. He was also a big fan of the NY Yankees and every sport involving UCONN

Besides his parents with whom he lived, Josh is survived by two daughters Arianna Greger of New Britain and Laila DeMello of Southington, a brother Michael and his wife Katie DeMello of Culpeper, VA, two sisters Sara and her husband Jonathan Wunsch of Bristol, Jenny DeMello and her partner Kenny Lefebvre of Norwich, a niece Skyler DeMello, two nephews Kane DeMello and Alexander Lindsay. Josh was predeceased by his grandparents Delos and Grace Moore, Antonio and Mary DeMello, an uncle Delos Moore Jr. and an aunt Donna Moore.

Funeral will be Wednesday 9:15 am from DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. Southington to St. Aloysius Church for Mass at 10 AM, burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 -7.

