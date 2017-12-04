Obituary: Dorothy L. (Fielis) Rivers, 87

Dorothy L. (Fielis) Rivers, 87, died on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Cheshire House in Waterbury.

Born on November 11, 1930 in Tucson, AZ, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Louise (Miller) (Fielis) Bower. She raised her children in Texas, where she worked in the school cafeteria and as a crossing guard. Then she moved to Waterbury, CT where she lived for over 20 years and more recently to Southington with her daughter Lynn. She enjoyed going to the Calendar House, the senior center in Southington, spending time with her family, doing puzzles, drawing and knitting.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory five children, Bruce and his wife Lisa Rivers of Humble, TX, Deborah Kay and her husband Carl Scott of Porter, TX, Sherry and her husband Mike Watson of Baytown, TX, Lynn Pugliese of Southington, CT, Paul Rivers and Kim Starr of Pasadena, TX, seven grandchildren Bruce Rivers Jr., Jacob Cox, Samuel Cox, Jamie Scott, Stacy Melendez, Vincent Pugliese, and Alexa Pugliese, 13 great grandchildren, a sister Wilma Delano of Tucson, AZ and one niece. She was predeceased by a sister Evelyn Mardis and her son-in-law David Pugliese.

All services are private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Calendar House 388 Pleasant St. Southington, CT 06489.