Obituary: Arlene (Girgenti) Kulesza, 77

Arlene (Girgenti) Kulesza, 77, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Alexander F. Kulesza.

Arlene was born on September 1, 1940 in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Santos and Josephine (Buscine) Girgenti. Arlene was a food service employee with the Southington Board of Education.

She is survived by her three children AnnMarie Southland and her husband Kevin of Southington, Theresa Kulesza of Bristol and Alexander J. Kulesza Jr. of Stamford. She is also survived by her five grandchildren Felicia, Jennifer, Kimberly, Kevin and Justin, a great-grandson Dalton. Arlene also leaves a brother Joseph Girgenti of New Britain and a sister Rosie Pavano of FL., along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 5th at St. Thomas Church 99 Bristol St. at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be from 9-10 AM at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. Donations may be made to The Meriden Humane Society 311 Murdock Ave. Meriden, CT 06450 .

