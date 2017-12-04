Glastonbury man arrested for breaking window at 75 Center St.

Finn Gordon, 21, of Glastonbury was arrested for a fight at 75 Center St. restaurant in Southington on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Police were dispatched to the local bar at 1:03 a.m. after receiving a complaint than an intoxicated patron (Gordon) punched the front window of the establishment causing it to break. Gordon ran from the scene, but he was eventually detained by the bouncers until police arrived.

Gordon didn’t comply with officers when they attempted to take him into custody. He was treated by ambulance personnel for a laceration as a result of punching the window. The damage to the window was estimated at approximately $2,000.

Gordon was charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree criminal mischief, and interfering with an officer. He was released on a $5,000 bond with a Dec. 4 appearance date at the Bristol courthouse.