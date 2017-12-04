DePaolo announces November students of the month

DePaolo Middle School is pleased to announce their Students of the Month for November.

In sixth grade Carson Landino, Madison Allister, and Evan Anderson were selected by their teams. Carson is the son of David and Valerie Landino and was the Hatton School spelling bee winner. He is a Calendar House volunteer with DePaolo’s Leadership Program and ran on the cross country team. Carson plays the piano in competitions and concerts. Madison is the daughter of Renee Allister and was a President’s Award recipient in elementary school. Madison was a safety patrol last year at her elementary school and is a competitive gymnast. Madison volunteers at the Calendar House with DePaolo’s Leadership Program. Evan is the son of Colleen and Jim Anderson and received the character counts and citizenship awards last year in elementary school. Evan was in the running club and attended a basketball camp at his elementary school. He plays football, basketball, and baseball.

In seventh grade Kyle Pescetelli, Morgan Barthelette, and Emma Miller were selected by their teams. Kyle is the son of Melissa and Charles Pescetelli and received the most creative award on his Ecybermission project. He is in the Leadership Program and volunteered for the annual Bread for Life Soup Night. Kyle is in the stock market club, plays the guitar, and plays baseball. Morgan is the daughter of Karen and Dave Barthelette and received an academic achievement and citizenship award in sixth grade. She volunteered at Alex’s Lemonade Stand at the Apple Harvest Festival and is a part of the DePaolo Leadership Program. Emma is the daughter of Matthew and Danielle Miller and was a DARE essay winner. She is a Girl Scout and collects donations for the Meriden Humane Society. Emma volunteered at Alex’s Lemonade Stand at the Apple Harvest Festival and is a part of the school Leadership Program.

In eighth grade Tia Guay, Jacob Burke, and Joseph Mazzarella were selected by their teams. Tia is the daughter of Sandra and Denis Guay and is in the National Junior Honor Society. She has organized a food drive for the past four years and volunteers at her gym to help the younger students. Tia is a peer advocate, young author, and is part of the DePaolo Leadership Program. Jacob is the son of Justine Burke and has consistently been an honor roll student. He volunteered at Alex’s Lemonade Stand at the Apple Harvest Festival and is an orange belt in karate. Jacob is in the lego club, debate club, and ran on the school cross country team. Joseph is the son of Jennifer Uccello and Tony Mazzarella and is in the National Junior Honor Society. He is in the Leadership Program, helps with the St. Paul’s football team, and volunteered at Alex’s Lemonade Stand at the Apple Harvest Festival. Joseph also assisted with the technical crew for the drama club.

In Unified Arts Nicole Kleinhen, Arianna Prior, and Isabelle Hoffman were selected. Nicole is the daughter of Brian and Sharon Kleinhen and received the Presidential Achievement award in elementary school. She is a Girl Scout cadet and active volunteer at Zion Lutheran Church. Nicole is in the school orchestra and ABC club. Arianna is the daughter of Stephanie and Mark Prior and has consistently been an honor roll student. She volunteered at Alex’s Lemonade Stand at the Apple Harvest Festival and ran on the school cross country team. Arianna plays lacrosse, basketball, and field hockey for the town. Isabelle is the daughter of Karen and Andrew Hoffman and was recognized at a Principal’s Breakfast. She volunteered at Alex’s Lemonade Stand at the Apple Harvest Festival and ran on the school cross country team. Isabelle is in the ABC club and the National Junior Honor Society.