Police search for missing Southington man

Southington police are searching for a missing Southington man. Charles “Chuck” Davenport was reported missing on Nov. 27, at approximately 7:05 p.m. Police are asking anyone who has had contact with him or has any additional information to call them immediately at (860) 621-0101.

According to the missing person report, Davenport went to work on Nov. 27 and was last seen in the area of his residence at 3 p.m. He would be driving a gray 2016 Ford F-150 with Connecticut combination plates, “96CV66.”

Davenport is a white male with a medium to large build, about 5’11”, 230 lbs. He has salt and pepper hair and a mustache, hazel eyes, and walks with a cane due to prior surgeries.

It has been reported that he has been depressed as of late.