Obituary: Margaret (Sargent) Anderson, 94

Margaret (Sargent) Anderson, 94, of Southington and formerly of Kensington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Anderson for 50 years.

Margaret was born on Dec. 21, 1922 in Southington to the late John and Margaret (McGarvey) Sargent. She worked as an administrative accountant at Prudential Insurance until her retirement. She volunteered at the Auxiliary gift shop at Bradley Memorial Hospital and the thrift shop in Southington for many years and was a longtime member of St. Dominic’s Church. Margaret was a wonderful homemaker, a great baker and a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Anderson and his wife Judy and Richard Anderson and his wife Mary, all of Southington; 4 grandchildren: Lisa Engelke and her husband Erik of MD; Sara Anderson of Portland; Jennifer Friedman and her husband David of MD and Christopher Anderson and his wife Christina of Southington; 8 great-grandchildren: Emma, Brian, Jack, Drew, Elin, Liam, Nathan and Beckett. She is also survived by her sister Catherine Porydzy, her sister-in-law Elsie Sargent, both of Southington, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 4 brothers; Joseph, Lawrence, Richard and John Sargent.

Margaret’s family would like to offer a special “Thank You” to Companions and Homemakers, especially Diana, and her dear friend Susan, for their compassion and excellent care.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery, Forestville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.