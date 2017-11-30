Obituary: John M. Pulaski, 70

John M. Pulaski, 70, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. He was the loving husband of Paula (Franchi) Pulaski for 35 years.

Born July 15, 1947 in Meriden to the late John and Mary (Venditto) Pulaski, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

John honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was proud of his son Dustin who was also a Veteran, serving for six years as a specialist in the U.S. Army. John was owner-operator of DDD Services in Southington for over 30 years and was a former member of the Kiwanis Club.

In addition to his wife Paula, he is survived by 3 sons: Daniel Lunn of Land O’ Lakes, FL; David Lunn of Southington and Dustin Lunn and his wife Maria of Southington; 3 grandchildren: Ryan, Alexa and DJ Lunn; 2 sisters, Ann Marie Pulaski of Southington and Roseanne Pulaski of NC; one brother, Louis Pulaski of NH; one brother-in-law, Francis Woods and his wife Dolores of Wallingford and many nieces and nephews, including 2 nieces, Alexis Jacobo of VA and Krystina Summers of MD and his nephews, Stephen and Matthew Pulaski of NH.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial with military honors will follow in the State Veteran’s Cemetery, Middletown. Calling hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home.

