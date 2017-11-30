Obituary: Jane (Martin) McGloin, 90

Jane (Martin) McGloin, 90, of Rocky Hill and formerly of Southington, passed away on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. She was the widow of Maxwell Aloysius McGloin.

She was born on Aug.30, 1927, the daughter of the late William and Jane (Byers) Martin. Mrs. McGloin was a high school teacher for 40 years and retired in 1988 from Newington High School. She was a master bridge player and traveled extensively to play in tournaments. She was a world traveler with her beloved husband Max.

She is survived by her loving daughter Maura McGloin and cherished granddaughter Tierney Melia both of Brooklyn, NY. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, especially Thomas Martin Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-7 pm.

Donations may be made in her memory to CT Community Care, 43 Enterprise Dr. Bristol, CT 06010

