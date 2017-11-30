Obituary: Bert T. Dorr III, 47

Bert T. Dorr III, 47, of Southington, passed away on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. He was the husband of Eleana Toletti.

Born Aug. 5, 1970 in Meriden he was the son of Rita (Leenheer) Brovender of Meriden and the late Bert T. Dorr Jr.

Bert had a passion for his motorcycles and music. When he was younger, he rode BMX bikes and would volunteer at the Meriden Humane Society. Bert had a good sense of humor, generous and would help anyone around him. He loved the Vikings and loved to wear his Vans sneakers. He would never hesitate to speak his mind; he was straight to the point.

In addition to his wife and mother he leaves a brother, David Brovender of Meriden and a sister, Renate Herget and husband Edward of Meriden and his mother-in-law, Rosemary Toletti of Waterbury. He also leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins in the Netherlands, Germany and the Philippines. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450 or American Diabetes Assoc., CT/Western MA Office, 2275 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Sunday at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington from 1-4 pm. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com