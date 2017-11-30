Mine Hollow Road closed today for water main repair

Police announced that Mine Hollow Road will be closed to all through traffic due to a water main repair. The road was closed this morning, at 7:30 a.m., and the closure is expected to run through approximately 3:30 p.m. today.

For residents who live on Mine Hollow Road, access will be available from Flanders Road.

“There is no exact time as to when the road will be reopened; therefore, this may impact both the morning and afternoon commute,” officials said in a press release. “Please plan your travels accordingly.”

Mine Hollow Road runs between Flanders Road and Long Bottom Road.