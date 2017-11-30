Everybody wins with ‘Dig Pink’

Local volleyball teams rallied for the cure this fall with high school and middle school “Dig Pink” events that raised almost $2,500 for cancer research. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Kennedy Middle School and DePaolo Middle School squared off in a cross-town rivalry. The Kennedy girls, above, won the contest, but both teams came out as winners, raising $1,770 for the Side-Out Foundation, which supports cancer research. On Friday, Oct. 13, the Lady Knights raised $750 for the same cause during their “Dig Pink” game, below.