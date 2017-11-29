Police blotter for the Dec. 1 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Nov. 17 to Sunday, Nov. 19:
- Stephen Waterman, 50, of 89 Myrtle Ave., Fitchburg, Mass. was arrested on Nov. 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny and credit card fraud.
- John Porter, 27, of 697 Burnham Rd., East Hartford, was arrested on Nov. 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, and possession of a shoplifting device.
- Adam Scheck, 37, of 66 Elam St., New Britain, was arrested on Nov. 18 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Colton Cerveniski, 26, of 31 Texas Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Nov. 18 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to have lights lit. In a separate incident, he was charged with failure to respond to an infraction. In two separate incidents, he was charged with second degree failure to respond.
- Joshoel Mullen, 33, of 198 Echo Lake Rd., Watertown, was arrested on Nov. 19 and charged with violation of a protective order and second degree threatening. In a separate incident, he was charged with violation of a protective order, second degree harassment, and second degree stalking.
- Viviana Marrero, 37, of 33 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Nov. 19 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Edwin Rabsch III, 18, of 285 East St., New Britain, was arrested on Nov. 19 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.