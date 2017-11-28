Weekly scoreboard for the Dec. 1 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 26. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Football

2017 Apple Valley Classic

Southington 30, Cheshire 22

Thursday, Nov. 22

At Cheshire HS

Southington 09 07 14 00 — 30

Cheshire 00 07 07 08 — 22

First Quarter

SHS—FG Evan Johanns 20, 7:40.

SHS—FG Johanns 35, 4:37.

SHS—FG Johanns 30, 0:39.

Second Quarter

CHS—Cole Escoto 1 run (Ethan Bronson kick), 9:28.

SHS—Jamie Lamson pass from Will Barmore (Johanns kick), 7:45.

Third Quarter

CHS—Jack Raba 1 run (Bronson kick), 7:53.

SHS—Ryan Montalvo 28 run (Johanns kick), 3:27.

SHS—Matt Thompson 25 interception (Johanns kick), 2:30.

Fourth Quarter

CHS—Michael Jeffrey 16 pass from Raba (6 pass from 2), 0:57.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING— Southington (42-207) : Tanner LaRosa, 9-34; Joe Koczera, 1-1; Will Barmore, 5-(-1); Team, 3-(-6). Cheshire (26-85) : Cole Escoto, 6-57; Elijah Allston, 14-40; Jake McAlinden, 1-3; Jack Raba, 5-(-15).

PASSING—Will Barmore, SHS, 17-32-0, 203 yards; Jack Raba, CHS, 15-44-3, 235 yards.

RECEIVING— Southington (17-203) : Will Downes, 5-66; Jimmy Ringrose, 4-88; Tim O’Shea, 4-40; Jamie Lamson, 3-9; Joe Koczera, 1-0. Cheshire (15-235) : Mike Jeffrey, 11-171; Eric Angelone, 4-64.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—CHS, Ethan Bronson, 33.

Records*—SHS, 8-2. CHS, 6-4.

*Southington leads the Apple Valley Classic series, 13-9.

Powder Puff

Southington 20, New Britain 0

Wednesday, Nov. 22

At Willow Brook Park, New Britain

Southington 00 13 07 00 — 20

New Britain 00 00 00 00 — 00

First Quarter

No scoring.

Second Quarter

SHS—Abby Connolly 50 run (Erin Palinkos kick), 8:00.

SHS—Nicole Carter 3 run (kick failed), 1:26.

Third Quarter

SHS—Carter 15 run (Palinkos kick), 8:16.

Fourth Quarter

No scoring.

TEAM STATISTICS

RUSHING—Southington 23-168. New Britain 28-76.

PASSING—Southington, 0-2-0, 0 yards. New Britain, 2-4-0, -5 yards.

RECEIVING—Southington, 0-0. New Britain, 2-(-5).

DEFENSE—Southington 29 flags. New Britain 21 flags.

Series records*—SHS, 4-5. NBHS, 5-4.

*Southington’s all-time powder puff record is 16-11-1.