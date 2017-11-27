Obituary: Percy Belanger Jr., 90

Percy Belanger Jr., 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday November 23, 2017 at Southington Care Center. Percy was the husband of the late Gertrude Belanger and late Shirley Belanger.

He was born on April 28, 1927 in Millinocket, Maine, and was the son of the late Percy and Honora (Chase) Belanger Sr. Percy was a WWII Veteran serving in the US Army. He was employed by Gagne Construction Co retiring in 1989. Percy was a member of the American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, VFW and the Moose Lodge in Florida and Connecticut.

Percy is survived by daughters Diane Stepensky , Lisa Zabel and her husband Wayne , Jeannette Viselle and her husband Raymond all of Southington , Darlene Dubois of New Britain and Cynthia Cuccaro of Plantsville. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, along with a half- brother Fred and a half- sister Nancy and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Louise Lamontagne and son-in-law Eddie Stepensky.

Calling hours will be on Monday from 6-8 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St., Southington. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675

