Obituary: James P. Cillizza, 76

It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of James P. Cillizza, of Southington, who died suddenly Friday, Nov. 17th at home.

Jimmy was born in New Britain, the son of the late Thomas and Joan (Dionne) Cillizza. He grew up and lived in New Britain before moving to Southington 48 years ago. Jimmy was a graduate of New Britain High School Class of 59. He was an all-star football player and on the team that won State Championship for New Britain High. He also got a scholarship and played football in Kansas. He worked for the City of New Britain in the Engineering Dept., Atlantic Tool in Newington and Southington. He retired as foreman from Tilcon-Tomasso after 32 years of Service.

He was a member of the Meriden Rod and Gun Club, a coach for Northern Little League and a founding member of St. Dominic Parish.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Judith (Kawecki) Cillizza, his son James T. Cillizza of Middletown, a grandson Jace, who was the light of his life, 2 brothers John and wife Maryellen of Marlborough and Joseph and wife Regina of Southbury a nephew Christopher of Falls Church, VA, special friend and neighbor Matthew Lutkiewicz and his poker buddies at the club. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Thomas and 2 nephews Thomas and Paul Cillizza.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at 1pm at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.

