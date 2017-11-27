Activate Southington offers $500 Healthy Lifestyle Grants

Activate Southington is accepting applications for the 2018 Healthy Lifestyle Grants. These $500 grants are available to groups in the Southington community to fund local projects designed to encourage a healthy lifestyle in the Southington community.

“Activate Southington is thrilled to offer local groups with an extra incentive to creatively find ways to help create a sustainable healthier Southington community.” John Myers of Activate Southington said in a press release.

The grants are intended to motivate local groups to implement programs designed to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Southington community. Projects should create sustained improvement healthy living through nurturing and expanding individuals’ understanding of better health and increasing opportunities for physical activity and making healthy eating choices.

Grant applications must include a clear, concise, organized plan for use of money granted, with specific evaluation steps and criteria will enhance the application. Programs with potential for duplication and impact the largest group of people will be given preference. The first round of award decisions will be announced on Feb. 1, 2018.

Grant applications are available for download at activatesouthington.org. Submit the original and one copy of the grant application to John Myers, Activate Southington, 29 High Street, Southington, CT 06489.

Activate Southington is an on-going initiative to improve the overall health and wellness of Southington residents. It’s not a single event; it’s a long-term program to create a sustainable environment where good nutrition and exercise are integrated into our daily life.

Activate Southington’s goal is to promote policy, system and environmental changes in our community to ensure that a healthy lifestyle is accessible and affordable for all Southington residents.

For more information, visit www.activatesouthington.org