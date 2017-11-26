Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Nov. 23

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Nov. 23. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Football—Southington needed to win to get into the Class LL tournament for the sixth-straight year entering Thanksgiving. The Blue Knights bounced back from their loss to South Windsor with a 30-22 win at Cheshire (6-4), earning their sixth-straight victory against the Rams in the annual Apple Valley Classic series. Southington now leads Cheshire in the series, 13-9. However, the Knights concluded their season at Cheshire and missed the state tournament for the first time since 2011 after Fairfield Prep (8-2) defeated West Haven (8-2), 21-14, at home on the same day, beating West Haven for the first time since 2013 in the schools’ Thanksgiving series. With the win, Fairfield leapfrogged Southington into the eighth and final spot of the state tournament, as the Jesuits knocked out the Knights by opponents wins and ties points, 350/0-320/0. At Cheshire, the Apple Valley Classic got off to an odd start, in terms of high school football. Three-straight field goals by Evan Johanns on Southington’s first few drives put the Knights up by nine points by the end of the first quarter, with kicks coming from 20, 35, and 30 yards away. Coming into Thursday’s game, Johanns had made two of the just three of the field goals he attempted. Cheshire recovered a Knight fumble at Southington’s 14-yard line on their first possession of the second quarter and converted the turnover into a one-yard burst into the end zone by Cole Escoto, bringing the Rams within two. The Knights responded on their next drive after Ryan Montalvo punched a one-yard run of his own in past the pylons. A missed 33-yard field goal by Cheshire kept Southington’s lead at nine heading into halftime. The Rams began the second half with a score on their first drive after John Raba broke the plane with a quarterback keeper from one yard out, bringing Cheshire within a pair of points again. Joe Koczera made the play of the game by recovering his teammate’s fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and the Knights pulled away with scores on their next two possessions, as a 28-yard run by Montalvo and 25-yard interception return for a touchdown by Matt Thompson sealed the deal for Southington. The Rams committed a total of 10 penalties worth 95 yards in the contest, which negated a couple of touchdowns and extensive plays downfield. Montalvo was named the Southington and Cheshire Chamber of Commerce Apple Valley Classic outstanding player of the game, pacing the backfield with 179 yards on 24 carries. He also finished with seven tackles on defense. Johanns (3 field goals, 3 extra points) and Cheshire’s Michael Jeffery (11 catches, 171 yards) were the offensive players of the game. Thompson (6 tackles, 2 batted passes) and Cheshire’s Nicholas Quint were defensive players of the game. Barmore completed 17 of 32 passes for 203 yards. Will Downes caught four passes for 88 yards. Ian Hall anchored Southington’s defense with 15 tackles, including 12 assists. Along with Thompson, Anthony Vecchio and Shaun Wagner also came away with interceptions. Sammy Thomson recovered a fumble that Billy Carr forced. Southington finished the season at 8-2 (4-1 home, 4-1 away), beating out Simsbury (7-3, 3-1) to win the CCC Division I West Record with a 4-0 record. The Knights are losing the following 23 players to graduation after this season: Will Barmore (QB), Cole Brock (DL), JJ Clark (OL), Drew Downey (WR), Mario Ferreri (DB), Ian Hall (LB), Jack Herms (WR), Keegan Jarvis (OL), Joe Koczera (LB), Brandon Kohl (RB-DB), Joe Lee (WR), Jake Monson (OL), Ryan Montalvo (RB-LB), Tim O’Shea (WR), Quindran Quintin-Cole (DB), Jimmy Ringrose (WR), Sean Scanlon (DL), Jimmy Starr (OL), Spencer Sterling (OL), Jack Terray (DB), Sammy Thomson (DB), Anthony Vecchio (DB), and Shaun Wagner (DB). The quarterfinals of the Class LL tournament will include the following matchups: No. 8 Fairfield Prep at top-seeded Greenwich (10-0), No. 4 South Windsor (9-1) vs. No. 5 Naugatuck (9-1), No. 7 West Haven (8-2) at No. 2 Shelton (9-1), and No. 6 East Hartford at No. 3 Darien (9-1). The site of the South Windsor-Naugatuck game is to be announced. All games will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHINGTON FALL RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0-1 (3-0-1).

Week 2—11-3-2 (8-3-1).

Week 3—19-9-2 (8-6).

Week 4—28-15-2 (9-6).

Week 5—39-20-2 (11-5).

Week 6—46-23-3 (7-3-1).

Week 7—57-24-3 (11-1).

Week 8—65-25-4 (8-1-1).

Week 9—74-26-4 (9-1).

Week 10—78-30-4 (4-4).

Week 11—78-31-4 (0-1).

Week 12—79-31-4 (1-0).

Postseason:

Week 1—3-1 (3-1).

Week 2—7-4 (4-3).

Week 3—7-5 (0-1).

