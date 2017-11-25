Southington native serves aboard missile cruiser in Japan

Seaman Brandon Corjulo is a sailor aboard the forward deployed Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser operating out of Yokosuka, Japan. Chancellorsville is one of three cruisers forward-deployed in Yokosuka. The 2011 Southington High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Chancellorsville since September.

As a qualified rescue swimmer, Corjulo is responsible for rescue and recovery missions, humanitarian assistance and operational support.

“Growing up I learned that doing something right the first time means you don’t have to do it again, which goes a long way in the Navy,” Corjulo said in a Navy press release.

With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.

“Our alliance is rooted in shared interests and shared values,” Adm. Harry Harris, Commander, U.S. Pacific Command said in the release. “It’s not hyperbole to say that the entire world has benefited from the U.S.-Japan alliance. While our alliance helped stabilize the region after the Second World War, it also enabled the Japanese people to bring about an era of unprecedented economic growth. And for the last six decades, our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen have worked side by side with the Japan Self Defense Force to protect and advance peace and freedom.”

Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the cruiser running smoothly, according to Navy officials.

They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.

Forward-deployed sailors are crucial to the success of the global Navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.

“My grandfather served in the Air Force during World War II in Korea,” Corjulo said in the release. “Seeing his character, I was inspired to join the Navy and carry on the tradition. I’m proud that I’m able to be the rescue swimmer for our ship. I’m also honored that I got accepted to be a hospital corpsman, and I’m ready for the next chapter.”

Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.

“I really appreciate being a part of something bigger than myself and being able to defend the country,” Corjulo said in the release.

A Navy cruiser is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.

Sailors play a vital role in the overall military mission around the world.

“The U.S.-Japan alliance remains the cornerstone for peace and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region,” Harris said in the release.