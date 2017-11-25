Registration open for Healthy Family FunFest exhibitors

Applications for exhibitors and sponsors of the 2018 Healthy Family FunFest are being accepted now.

The ninth annual event is designed for people of all ages to “connect to healthier” on Sunday, Feb. 25. This event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club at 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville.

This family friendly day celebrates living a healthy lifestyle—from eating better to green energy, physical/mental well-being, and beyond. Features include health information, medical professionals, speakers, screenings, demonstrations, fitness challenges, giveaways and kids’ activities. Specific areas focus on healthy eating, healthy minds, children, aging well, sports medicine and more.

The event attracts more than 3,500 people from throughout central Connecticut interested in learning more about health and wellness. The premier sponsor is Bradley H. Barnes & Leila U. Barnes memorial trust at Main Street Community Foundation. Primary sponsors and organizers are Hartford HealthCare and the Southington-Cheshire YMCA.

For more information on sponsoring or exhibiting, call Antoinette Ouellette at (860) 378-1268 or Antoinette.Ouellette@hhchealth.org.

Visit www.healthyfamilyfunfest.org to learn more about the event.