Parking for next week’s White Christmas in the Community event

The Southington Police Department announced the town’s parking restrictions for the 2017 White Christmas in the Community event. On Friday, Dec. 1, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be special parking restrictions. All violators will be subject to a $35 fine and towing of the vehicle.

Downtown Southington

The following streets in downtown Southington will be posted as no parking on either side of the street:

Center Street

Liberty Place

High Street

Center Place

Liberty Street

North Liberty Street

South Center Street

Main Street

Parking is available in downtown Southington at the following parking lots:

Southington Public Library, 255 Main St.

Derynoski Elementary School, 240 Main St.

Riccio Way municipal lot

Columbus Avenue entrance to Factory Square

Town Hall, 75 Main St.

TD Bank, 121 Main St.

In addition, access to Center Street and Apple Alley will be shut down at 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

One way traffic regulations on Center Place and Liberty Place will be suspended during the event to allow access to residents from North Liberty Street.

Plantsville Center

The following streets in downtown Plantsville will be posted as no parking on either side of the street:

West Main Street

Church Street

Summer Street

Cowles Avenue

Hillside Avenue

South Main Street

Grove St.

Parking is available in downtown Plantsville at the following parking lots:

Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church St.

Plantsville Green (Clock Tower Square)

Plantsville Elementary School, 70 Church St.

Foodology, 991 South Main St.

In addition, access to West Main Street and Summer Street south of Cowles Avenue will be shut down at 4 p.m. on the day of the event.