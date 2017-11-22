Tunxis students donate Thanksgiving gift bags

On Thursday, Nov. 16, a group of Tunxis Community College faculty, staff and student volunteers joined together to fill Thanksgiving gift bags for students who use the college food pantry. The bags were filled with donated stuffing, potatoes, gravy, cranberry, canned vegetables and grocery store gift cards for turkeys and other holiday food items before distributing them to students ahead of the holiday. The pantry is consistently in need of food and grocery store gift cards. For more info, contact the cashier’s office at (860) 773-1315.