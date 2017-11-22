Town Manager says ‘farewell’ at Forever in Blue Jeans

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Garry Brumback smiled as Republican Town Council member Victoria Triano presented him a framed award for his service to the Town of Southington during the annual Forever in Blue Jeans event at the Aqua Turf.

Brumback was already slated to receive the 11th annual Compass Award at the YMCA fundraiser, but on Friday, Nov. 17, the timing couldn’t have been any better. The Forever in Blue Jeans event just happened to be scheduled at the end of Brumback’s final day as Southington Town Manager.

In the break between the silent and live auctions, Triano, backed by fellow councilors William Dziedzic, Kelly Morrissey, and Tom Lombardi, served Brumback with a thank you presentation from town hall as thank you for his seven years of service to the town.

The town recognition was the perfect compliment to the YMCA Compass Award presentation.

“From day one, Garry has respected the past and worked hard on building the future,” said YMCA executive director John Meyers. “Garry, the legacy you leave behind is unbelievable, and we can’t thank you enough for your service to this town.”

Brumback was only the second Town Manager in Southington’s history when he accepted the position in 2011, but Brumback announced last summer that he would be retiring around the New Year. That date came sooner since Brumback will soon take a similar position in Treasure Island, Fla.

Town Council chair Chris Palmieri reported that Mark Sciota, Town Attorney and former deputy Town Manager, will serve in Brumback’s wake as interim manager until his new contract as Town Manager officially begins on Feb. 1, 2018.

“I am truly humbled and honored by this award,” said Brumback. “My time in Southington has been an absolutely amazing for my wife and me.” He expressed gratitude to Southington, to the YMCA family, to the town government, and to his wife, Jennifer.

U.S Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) was in attendance at the gala, and gave his gratitude to the retiring Town Manager.

“Garry is a guy who really has given so much of himself to the town and to all of us in the State of Connecticut,” said Blumenthal. He offered a certificate of special recognition from the U.S. Senate for Brumback’s service.

The presentation was a highlight of the event, which is designed to raise money for the many YMCA programs that support local kids, families and adults who are going through difficult times. This year, over 550 people signed up to help the YMCA reach their fundraising goal of $80,000.

Some of the YMCA’s programs include: an Afternoon Outreach Program which assists up to 50 kids a day with homework help, physical activity and a healthy snack; a free LIVESTRONG program that helps recovering cancer patients get back to health; and financing scholarships for kids to attend summer camp at the YMCA Camp Sloper.

The event pamphlet included a form to sponsor a child to go to Camp Sloper next summer by giving a $100 donation. Development associate Karen McCarthy said the funding goal was $10,000.

YMCA community development director Shannon Eterginio explained that the event is a part of the YMCA’s annual community support campaign. “The YMCA is so much more than a gym-and-swim,” she said. “We’re a cause aimed at strengthening our community.”

To learn more information, visit www.sccymca.org.