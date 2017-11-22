SPD teams up with Curtis Robinson Center to extend No Shave November

The Southington Police Department has teamed up with the Curtis D. Robinson Center for Health Equity at St. Francis to benefit cancer research during prostate cancer awareness month as a part of the SPD’s No Shave November campaign.

The No Shave November initiative will run through Monday, Dec. 11. In addition to collecting donations, wristbands are being sold by members of the Southington Police Department and can also be purchased from the SPD dispatch window at any time.

Donations can be made in any amount and wristbands can be purchased for as little as $1. Members of the community, who wish to donate to this cause, can bring a check written to the Saint Francis Foundation to the Police Department. Donations will also be accepted on the Saint Francis Foundation website (saintfrancisdonor.com/Events/eventView.asp?EventID=80) under the donation tab for the Southington Police Department. A link is also avaialbe through the Southington Police Department’s website and Facebook page.

“It is the goal of the Southington Police Department to have an active role in this event each year,” said SPD Sgt. Steve Cifone, “and support from the community is always appreciated.”

The Curtis D. Robinson Center for Health Equity is active in the fight against cancer. Their goals include private prostate cancer testing and screening; referral, as needed, to Saint Francis physicians for further examination and treatment; access to all available treatment options; monthly prostate cancer support group meetings with featured speakers and related topics; and financial assistance for prostate cancer care and treatment; according to Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center guidelines.