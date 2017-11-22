Obituary: Angelo Salvatore Del Giudice, 85

Angelo Salvatore Del Giudice, 85, of Southington, passed away on Nov. 16, 2017.

He was born to the late Salvatore and Agnes (Di Tomasso) Del Giudice in Southington on Oct. 7, 1932.He attended Southington Public Schools and continued his education at Cheshire Academy Prepatory School, CCSU where he received his teaching degree, SCSU where he received his Master’s and Sixth Year degrees in Education. Angelo was an Industrial Arts/Technology Education teacher for Hamden Public Schools for 39 years.

Angelo was blessed with a large and loving family. He married Beverly Brown on May 8, 1954.With Beverly he helped to raise their 5 children with patience, discipline, and humility. Angelo always supported his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in all their activities and sports.

Angelo was a communicant of St. Aloysius Church where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a CT state advisor of the Technology Student Association at Hamden Middle School where he was awarded CT State Advisor of the Year and National State Advisor of the Year multiple times. Angelo was a bowling enthusiast, enjoyed casino trips, traveling with his wife

Beverly, and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

Angelo is survived by his wife Beverly of 63 years, his brother John Del Giudice, his sister Teresa Colaninno, his 5 children, Darlene Ocasio, David Del Giudice and his wife Annmarie, Donna Aligata and her husband John, Darryl Del Giudice and his wife Karen, and Dean Del Giudice and his partner George Anthony Jones, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, with another expected soon, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Del Giudice.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 at 11 am. Burial will follow at South End Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 from 4-7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the St. Aloysius Holy Name Society, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville, CT 06479

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com