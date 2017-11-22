Man arrested for harassing phone calls and texts

A Watertown man turned himself into police on an active warrant for two harassment incidents over cell phone conversations and texts. Joshoel Z. Mullen, 33, turned himself in at Southington police headquarters on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 6:10 p.m. after the warrant was initiated earlier that day.

The arrest warrant stems from an investigation that began on Nov. 1 when the victim reported receiving numerous harassing and threatening phone calls and text messages from Mullen. It was also reported that there was a text message to the victim that indicated that Mullen was allegedly stalking the victim. The alleged harassment and stalking violated conditions of a standing criminal protective order.

A second incident was reported on Nov. 19. During a phone conversation with the victim’s mother, Mullen allegedly threatened to kill the victim. The statement made both the mother and the victim fearful for the victim’s safety. The alleged statement also violated conditions of a standing criminal protective order.

For the Nov. 1 incident, Mullen was charged with violation of a standing criminal protective order, second degree stalking, and second degree harassment. He was processed and released on a $10,000 bond.

For the Nov. 19 incident, he was charged with violation of a protective order and second degree threatening. He was processed and released on a second $10,000 bond.

Mullen was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Nov. 20 to face charges for both incidents.