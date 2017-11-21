Southington Recreation Department listings for the Nov. 24 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

LIGHT UP THE GREEN CONTEST—Entries accepted through Sunday, Nov. 26 for official “switch flippers” for the holiday light displays on the Southington and Plantsville town greens to kick off the White Christmas in the Community event on Friday, Dec. 1. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 3-10. One entry per child. Winners will be selected by random drawing on Monday, Nov. 27. More at www.southington.org/HolidayLights.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS)—Thursdays, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 26, and May 24, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Cost is $15 per class. Info and registration at www.southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

MEN’S WINTER BASKETBALL PROGRAM & OPEN GYM—Registration through Friday, Dec. 15. Open to Southington residents or SHS graduates 18 years or older. Proof of residency is required. Cost is $425 per team (max of 3 non-residents/non grads at $50 per player). Game play begins in January. Open gym at DePaolo Middle School on Mondays, Nov. 27-Dec. 18, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Info and forms at www.southington.org/basketball.

SAFE BOATING & PERSONAL WATERCRAFT CERTIFICATION COURSE—Feb. 22, 27, and March 1, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., at the Southington Police Dept. education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Attendance is mandatory for all three days. No residency requirements. Must be at least 12 years of age. Cost is $20 per person. With successful completion, participants will need to purchase their certificates directly from the DEEP for an additional fee. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Info and registration at www.southington.org/boating.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

February

Feb. 14, Mohegan Sun Casino, $52.

March

March 18-26, Southern Cities: Savannah, Charleston & Myrtle Beach (overnight), $1,304-$2,404 pp.

April

April 5, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154.

April 6-8, Washington DC Cherry Blossom Festival (overnight), $334-$558.

April 7, Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, $84-$94.

June

June 16, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann, $154.

July

July 4, Macy’s Fireworks and Cruise, $254.

July 6-8, Gettysburg and Philadelphia (overnight), $344-$684.

July 14, Martha’s Vineyard, $114-$134.

July 14, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY, $120.

August

Aug. 11-12, Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (overnight), $254-484.

Aug. 18, Saratoga Race Course, $102.

September

Sept. 16, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $130.

Sept. 22, Bourne Scallop Festival, $100.

Sept. 30, Garlic Festival and Hudson River Foliage Cruise, $104.

October

Oct. 6, New Hampshire Fall Foliage, $184.

Oct. 6-7, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs (overnight), $302-$564.

Oct. 13, Boston “On Your Own,” $76.

Oct. 27, Haunted Happenings, Salem, MA, $76-$104.

November

Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.

December