Obituary: Wilford P. Rogers, 70

Wilford P. Rogers, 70, of Southington, died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial in Southington.

He was born January 22, 1947 in Bristol, the son of the late Wilford J. and Jennie (Kucharski) Rogers

Wil was a ball bearing design engineer had worked for TRW in Plainville. “Coach Wil” volunteered with SVMFL for the Chargers for over 10 years. He was an avid fan of the UCONN Women’s Basketball Team, he was a history buff and loved working on puzzles and reading but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his five children; Daphne Roy of Thomaston, Charlene Pyle of Vale, NC, Anthony M. Rogers of Bozeman, MT, Marci Anderson and husband James of Plantsville and Ryan Rogers and wife Ashley of Southington; six grandchildren, Casey and Preston Roy, Domenic, Alannah and Angelina Woods and Mackenzie Rogers he also leaves a sister Jean Rogers. He was predeceased by a brother Dan Rogers.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25th at 12 noon at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Calling hours will be from 11-12 noon on Saturday.

