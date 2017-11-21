Obituary: Helene (Levulis) T. Triano, 92

Helene (Levulis) T. Triano, 92, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 at Southington Care Center.

Born on May 28, 1925 in New Britain to the late George and Adele (Miller) Levulis, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Helene graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Waterbury and went on to work as a registered nurse in New Britain General Hospital. She also worked for Dr. Dudac and then retired as a school nurse in the Southington School System after 34 years of service. Helene was a longtime parishioner at Mary Our Queen Church and also a member of the Calendar House.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Sharon Triano-Kott; 2 grandsons, Jared Kott and Colin Kott and his wife Brianna; one great-grandson, Colin Jaxson Kott; her sister, Dorothy Suchecki and her dear friends, Lorraine and Nick Tiscione. She was predeceased by her brother Albert Levulis and two sisters, Irene Casper and Ruth Giantassio.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helene’s memory may be made to the Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington, CT 06489.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Southington. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. There are no calling hours. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.