Kids’ listings for the Nov. 24 edition

NOW thru NOV. 26

SOUTHINGTON

LIGHT UP THE GREEN CONTEST. The Southington Recreation Department is accepting entries for official “switch flippers” for the holiday light displays on the Southington and Plantsville town greens to kick off the White Christmas in the Community event on Friday, Dec. 1. Open to Southington boys and girls, ages 3-10. One entry per child. Winners will be selected by random drawing on Monday, Nov. 27. More at southington.org/HolidayLights.

SUNDAY, NOV. 26

SOUTHINGTON

SANTA IN THE PARK (FREE). 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Open to Southington residents 10 and under. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, treat bags for the children, music of the season, fun with Valentine the Clown and light refreshments. This event is free of charge.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

SOUTHINGTON

WHEN I’M IN CHARGE. 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Southington Youth Services office at 196 N. Main St. The course is intended for youth who are in grades 4-6 and teaches them how to keep safe when they are left at home on their own. It is taught by Red Cross certified instructor, Terri Benoit. To register, call youth services, (860) 276-6281. Registration is on a first-come first-serve basis. There is a small fee to attend.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27

SOUTHINGTON

BABYSITTING CERTIFICATION CLASS. 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Southington Youth Services Department, 196 N. Main St. Cost is $45. Class space is limited. The class is for Southington youth residents over 12 years of age. To RSVP, call (860) 276-6281.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL PRESCHOOL PROGRAM. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Southington High School. Openings available for 3, 4, and 5 year old children. Cost is $45 per semester. Call Erin Proctor, (860) 628-3229, ext. 345 or email at eproctor@ southingtonschools.org.

PLANTSVILLE COMMUNITY NURSERY SCHOOL. Open to 3-year-olds, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., or 4-year-olds, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. (860) 628-8878 or pcns1955@gmail.com.

VILLAGE GREEN NURSERY SCHOOL. Offers a 2.5-hour 3-year-old program on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 4-year-old program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition to the typical 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. program, the 4-year-olds have the option for an extended day program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nan Sheridan at (860) 628-6958 or vgnsstaff@gmail.com