Holiday listings for the Nov. 24 edition

NOV. 24-26

OTHER

‘A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL.’ Friday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Based on the movie. The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets start at $22.50. Bushnell.org, (860)987-5900.

NOV. 25-26

BRISTOL

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 40 local crafters, featuring floral designs, jewelry, home décor, chocolates, glassware, more. Large number of themed baskets created by various ministries and parishioners will be raffled off, including the lottery tree. Santa visits each day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Use your camera or Santa’s helper will take the photo for you. Christmas Attic will be open selling gently used Christmas décor and ornaments. Breakfast and lunch available at kitchen both days. St. Gregory the Great Church, 1043 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Free. stgregscraftsfair@mac.com

SUNDAY, NOV. 26

SOUTHINGTON

SANTA IN THE PARK. 2 to 4 p.m. Open to Southington residents 10 and under. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, treat bags for the children, music of the season, fun with Valentine the Clown and light refreshments. at the community pavilion at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Southington. Free.

OTHER

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA. ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.’ Shows are at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville. $64, $54, and $44. 1-800-745-2000. www.mohegansun.com.

NOV. 27-DEC. 31

BRISTOL

HOLIDAY MINI-SALE. Held by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Features nearly new, gift quality books for readers of all ages, a large selection of children’s picture books, movies, CDs, and other holiday-themed items. New items added throughout the run of the sale. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol and Manross Library, 260 Central St., Bristol. Proceeds benefit libraries.

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

BRISTOL

HOLIDAY LUNCHEON AND BOUTIQUE. Held by the Bristol Garden Club. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items for sale and luncheon with speaker. The Farmington Club, Town Farm Road, Farmington.

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

BRISTOL

GREENE-HILLS SCHOOL VENDOR/ CRAFT FAIR. 5 to 9 p.m. Handmade jewelry, holiday items, homemade crafts, and more. Greene-Hills School, 718 Pine St., Bristol. GreeneHillsPTA@outlook.com

SOUTHINGTON

WHITE CHRISTMAS IN THE COMMUNITY. 5 to 9 p.m. Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, tree lightings on Southington and Plantsville greens. Entertainment, a family-oriented Christmas craft, horse-drawn carriage rides, a live nativity and more. Linear trail will be lit with lighted structures. Mr. Magic performs on trolley rides Downtown Southington, the Village of Plantsville, and the Southington rail-trail. Free. Transportation between the two locations will be provided via trolley car along Main Street, hay rides on the linear trail, and shuttle buses. (860) 681-8006, (860) 609-4620, (860) 628-4957.

DEC. 1 to 16

OTHER

‘SCHOOL FOR ELVES.’ 7:30 p.m., Fridays. 2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Special Saturday performance at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Performed by Pantochino Productions. Family holiday story about Yule School, where new elves learn, work, and play while assisting Santa Claus. Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford. $20, online. $22 at the door. www.Pantochino.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

BRISTOL

24TH ANNUAL BREAKFAST WITH SANTA. 8 to 11 a.m. Join Santa and his elf Kevin. Enjoy eggs, pancakes, home fries, sausage, toast, juice, milk, and coffee. Proceeds benefit children in Bristol. $5 or a new unwrapped toy for adults. Children 12 and under eat free. Bring your camera. Giamatti Center, 335 Mix St., Bristol. Donations can be dropped off at 566 Willis St., Bristol. Drs.1947@yahoo.com

ST MATTHEW’S 20TH ANNUAL CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Teacup raffle, gift cards, bake sale, concessions, free make-and-take project for children. Photo opportunity with Spike the Bulldog between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. $1. All proceeds benefit St. Matthew School. St. Matthew School, gym, 33 Welch Dr., Bristol. (860) 585-6933.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING EXTRAVAGANZA. Benefit for the Bristol Central High School Grad Party 2018. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bake sale, raffle prizes, hot food. Immanuel Lutheran School, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. Reeddoreen@yahoo.com

BRISTOL HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S 11TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY FAIR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Variety of crafters and vendors. Recycled treasures and gift items available. Food and bake sale. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. Free.

OTHER

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BAZAAR AND COOKIE WALK. 2 p.m. New this year is a beef pot roast supper at 5 p.m. Advance tickets for supper only are $15 for adults, $12 for students, and take-out is available. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 Maple St., Terryville. 1-860-283-4806. (860) 582-7023.

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY.’ 2 and 7 p.m. Terryville Congregational Church, 233 Main St., Terryville. Tcc.booktix.com, (860) 589-0182.

CHRISTMAS FAIR. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Basil the Great Parish, Father Shea Hall, 525 Woodtick Rd., Wolcott.

SOUTHINGTON

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul Church, 145 Main St., Southington. Continental breakfast as well as a lunch menu featuring soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, and hot dogs. Crafters sought. charlhinckley@sbcglobal.net.

CHRISTMAS TEA AND BAZAAR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Knitted and craft items, unique ornaments, gift items, homemade Christmas cookies and fudge, plus a tea luncheon with finger sandwiches, fancy cookies and beverages. Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Southington. (860) 628-6996.

SUNDAY, DEC. 3

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON FESTIVAL CHORALE WINTER CONCERT. 3 p.m. Plantsville Congregational Church, 109 Church St. Presale tickets cost $10 and are available at The Music Shop, 405 Queen St. ($12 at the door, $25 for family tickets).

SUGAR PLUMS AND HOLLY. Sponsored by the Auxiliary at Bradley Memorial. 2 to 5 p.m. Learn to make your own holiday floral arrangement (supplies included) with gift items and holiday fare. Bring a pair of flower clippers or scissors. First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. Cost is $40. Seating is limited. (860) 829-0667.

MONDAY, DEC. 4

SOUTHINGTON

CHRISTMAS MEMORIES. 11:30 a.m. Doug Farony and his six-piece band celebrate Dean Martin’s 100th birthday with a selection of music. Coffee and donuts. Family style lunch. Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. $64. RSVP. (860) 621-3014.

DEC. 6, 7

BRISTOL

HOLIDAY TOY AND GIFT DRIVE. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Collect and donate toys and gifts for children between the ages of 3 and 14. Drop them off at the United Way of West Central Connecticut, 440 North Main St., Suite D, Bristol. kcarmelich@uwwestcentralct.org

THURSDAY, DEC. 7

BRISTOL

HOLIDAY HARP CONCERT. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Part of the Museum After Hours series. Cate Mahoney and special guests. Also a discussion about the harp and harp music. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. (860) 585-5114, manager@TheCarouselMuseum.org, www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

DEIRDRE MCMORROW AND PAUL PENDER. 1 p.m. Celtic holiday concert. Refreshments from Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. (860) 584-7790.

OTHER

SELECTIONS FROM ‘THE NUTCRACKER’ BALLET. Hosted by The Woman’s Club of New Britain. Performed by the Woodbury Ballet. Public invited. Tea, coffee, cookies served after the program. The First Church of Christ Congregational, 830 Corbin Ave., New Britain. Non-members welcome for small fee.

DEC. 8-10

OTHER

‘DECEMBER DREAMS.’ Concert by the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Fry’s Santa Claus, Higdon’s Oboe Concerto, and Tchaikovsky’s selections from The Nutcracker. Belding Theater at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets start at $35. $10 for students with ID. (860) 987-5900. www.HartfordSymphony.org

DEC. 8-10

OTHER

ALBANO’S NUTCRACKER. Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 1 and 7 p.m. Cabaret Theater, Mohegan Sun, Uncasville. $38, $35, and $32 tickets for adults. $32, $29, and $26 for children. Ticketmaster.com

DEC. 8-10

SOUTHINGTON

‘THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER.’ Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Performed by Southington Community Theatre. A cast of 30 local children and adults. Directed by Jyll Perlini with music direction by Allison Platt. Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Southington. Advance tickets, $10 for children under 18 and seniors 65 and older, $15 for adults. Tickets at the door, $15 for children under 18 and seniors 65 and older, $20 for adults. Advance tickets at Just For You Gift Shoppe, 979 Meriden-Waterbury Rd., Plantsville, The Music Shop, 405 Queen St., Southington, and Domino’s, 200 Main St., Southington. https://squareup.com/store/SouthingtonCommunityTheatre

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

OTHER

WOLCOTT LIBRARY CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wolcott Library, 469 Bound Line Rd., Wolcott. Esan210@yahoo.com, (203) 910-5238.

PLAINVILLE

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR. Families Helping Families. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crafts and baked goods. Vendors needed. $25 for table space. Table money goes to Families Helping Families. VFW Hall, Northwest Drive, Plainville. (860) 836-4413.

DEC. 9, 10

BRISTOL

ANNUAL SANTA’S FARM WORKSHOP. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy Indian Rock’s indoor Winter Wonderland hall of decorated Christmas trees, indoor waterfall, and post office for letters to Santa. Hop aboard the Holiday Hay wagon for a visit to Santa’s house to have a photograph taken with Santa. Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol.

OTHER

PENTATONIX CHRISTMAS TOUR. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville. $65, $45. www.Ticketmaster.com

SUNDAY, DEC. 10

BRISTOL

‘WONDERLAND OF SNOW.’ 4 p.m. Bristol Chorale with the Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble. Holiday favorites such as “Winter Wonderland of Snow,” “Christmas on Broadway,” “Blue Christmas,” and traditional pieces. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. www.BristolChorale.org. Tickets also at Michael’s Jewelers, Shannon Jewelers, Simply Hair, and chorale members.

MONDAY, DEC. 11

SOUTHINGTON

GIFT GALLERY. 9 a.m. Kids of all ages make a unique gift for someone special Southington Public Library children’s department, 255 Main St., Southington. Free. Register. (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552. www.southingtonlibrary.org

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

SOUTHINGTON

STEPPIN OUT BAND. 11 a.m. Steppin Out band will play holiday music. Salad, pasta, sliced roast turkey, chicken Kathryn, potato, vegetable, and dessert. Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. RSVP. (860) 621-3014.

CALENDAR HOUSE FESTIVE HOLIDAY PARTY. 12 p.m. Salad, penne Bolognese, baked scrod, roast beef, maple glazed carrots, garlic whipped potatoes, rolls, coffee, soda, cookies, and biscotti. DJ Billy Jones. Cash bar. Aqua Turf, Kay’s Pier South, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. $30. RSVP. (860) 621-3014.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

PLAINVILLE

SERVICE OF LIGHT. 7 p.m. The Congregational Church of Plainville, UCC, 130 West Main St., Plainville. (860) 747-1901. churchoffice@uccplainville.org

DEC. 15-30

OTHER

MAMA D’S CHRISTMAS STOCKING: WHERE’S SANTA? Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Some things are nice, but mostly it’s naughty. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford. $25 each. Special New Year’s Eve show, $60. (860) 523-5900 ext. 10. www.PlayhouseonPark.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

BRISTOL

SINGLES HOLIDAY HOUSE PARTY. Held by Social Connections. 7 p.m. Dress to impress. Optional $10 grab bag gift. BYOB. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share. Gail Fuller’s House, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. Members free. Guests, $10. Reservations. (860) 582-8229.

OTHER

HARTFORD SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA’S ‘CIRQUE SPECTACULAR.’ 2 and 7 p.m. Music of the holiday plus performance by Cirque de la Symphonie. Belding Theater at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets. (860) 987-5900. www.HartfordSymphony.org

THE GREATER BRIDGEPORT SYMPHONY PRESENTS ‘HOLIDAY INTERLUDE.’ 8 p.m. Featuring selections from “The Nutcracker,” and more. The Klein, 446 University Ave., Bridgeport. $15 to $59. www.GBS.org

MONDAY, DEC. 18

SOUTHINGTON

SONGS AND CAROLS OF THE SEASON. 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The Southington Chamber Singers, with members from Bristol, Meriden, Wolcott, Woodbury, Wallingford, and Southington, will join the Nutmeg Flute Quartet for Christmas songs. Southington Public Library, 255 Main St., Southington.

SUNDAY, DEC. 24

PLAINVILLE

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES. 10 a.m., Family Service. 11 p.m., Candlelight Service with Communion. The Congregational Church of Plainville, UCC, 130 West Main St., Plainville. (860) 747-1901. churchoffice@uccplainville.org

SUNDAY, DEC. 31

BRISTOL

12TH ANNUAL CELEBRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids ring in the new year celebrating cultures and traditions from Denmark and other places around the world. Create confetti, masks, and noisemakers. Music, dancing. March in a New Year’s Parade at 11:30 a.m. Following the parade, countdown for the ball drop at noon. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $12 per person, $6 for members. (860) 540-3181. www.ImagineNation.org

OTHER

ROBIN THICKE PERFORMS NEW YEAR’S EVE. 8 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville. $39. www.Ticketmaster.com