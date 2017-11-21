Health listings for the Nov. 24 edition

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

TUESDAY, DEC. 5

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging.

THURSDAY, DEC. 7

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon at ShopRite, 750 Queen St. Sponsored by The Orchards at Southington.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

SOUTHINGTON

ORCHARDS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the senior living community. For more info, call retirement counselor Jessica Baillargeon, (860) 628-5656.

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

SOUTHINGTON

LUNCH & LEARN – LIBRARY RESOURCES. Noon to 1 p.m. at Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus, 81 Meriden Ave. Southington Public Library director Susan Smayda will discuss resources and services at the library, including online courses, eBooks and even cake pans. Sponsored by HHC Center for Healthy Aging. A light complimentary lunch will be served. Seating is limited. RSVP at 1 (877) 424-4641 or email HHC.CenterRSVP@hhchealth.org.

TUESDAY, DEC. 26

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

NOW thru FEB. 1

SOUTHINGTON

ACTIVATE SOUTHINGTON OFFERS $500 HEALTHY LIFESTYLE GRANTS. Activate Southington is accepting applications for the 2018 Healthy Lifestyle Grants. These $500 grants are available to groups in the Southington community to fund local projects designed to encourage a healthy lifestyle in the Southington community. More info and forms at activatesouthington.org.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Stacy Carleton, (860) 378-1286.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.

OTHER

HHC AT HOME BEREAVEMENT GROUPS. Second and fourth Tuesdays of the Month, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midstate Medical Center, 434 Lewis Ave., Meriden.