Dining listings for the Nov. 24 edition

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

SOUTHINGTON

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paul Church, 145 Main St., Southington. Continental breakfast as well as a lunch menu featuring soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, and hot dogs. Crafters sought. charlhinckley@sbcglobal.net.

CHRISTMAS TEA AND BAZAAR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Knitted and craft items, unique ornaments, gift items, homemade Christmas cookies and fudge, plus a tea luncheon with finger sandwiches, fancy cookies and beverages. Grace United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Southington. (860) 628-6996.

BRISTOL

24TH ANNUAL BREAKFAST WITH SANTA. 8 to 11 a.m. Join Santa and his elf Kevin. Enjoy eggs, pancakes, home fries, sausage, toast, juice, milk, and coffee. Proceeds benefit children in Bristol. $5 or a new unwrapped toy for adults. Children 12 and under eat free. Bring your camera. Giamatti Center, 335 Mix St., Bristol. Donations can be dropped off at 566 Willis St., Bristol. Drs.1947@yahoo.com

OTHER

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BAZAAR AND COOKIE WALK. 2 p.m. New this year is a beef pot roast supper at 5 p.m. Advance tickets for supper only are $15 for adults, $12 for students, and take-out is available. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 Maple St., Terryville. 1-860-283-4806. (860) 582-7023.