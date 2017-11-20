Weekly scoreboard for the Nov. 24 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 19. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Swimming

Class LL Finals

Tuesday, Nov. 14

At Wesleyan University, Middletown

Team results—(21 teams) 1, Greenwich, 828; 2, Ridgefield, 535; 3, Staples, 475; 4, McMahon-Norwalk, 397; 5, Trumbull, 369.5; 6, Ludlowe, 303.5; 7, Westhill-Stamford, 299; 8, Shelton, 290.5; 9, Amity, 269; 10, Glastonbury, 254.5; 11, Newtown, 211; 12, Southington, 207; 13, Fairfield Warde, 172; 14, East Haven-Cross, 152; 15, Hamden, 99; 16, Enfield-Somers, 92; 17, NFA, 66; 18, West Haven, 63; 19, East Hartford, 53; 20, Manchester, 40; 21, Danbury, 32.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS*

200 med relay—(20 relays) 1, Greenwich, 1:45.56; 2, Staples, 1:45.74; 3, Ridgefield, 1:48.64; 4, McMahon-Norwalk, 1:50.66; 5,Trumbull, 1:51.46; 6, Amity, 1:51.55; 7, Southington (Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Madeline Symecko, Olivia Fournier), 1:52.75; 8, Westhill-Stamford, 1:53.14.

200 IM—(24 athletes) 1, Meghan Lynch, Greenwich, 2:01.34; 2, Willow Woods, Staples, 2:10.35; 3, Samantha Ennis, Greenwich, 2:11.35; 4, Grace Farris, Enfield-Somers, 2:11.80; 5, Julia Weiner, Ridgefield, 2:12.37; 6, Erika Ehret, Westhill-Stamford, 2:13.14; 7, Regan Ryan, Trumbull, 2:13.41; 8, Katy Saladin, Fairfield Warde, 2:15.95; 24, Meghan Hammarlund, Southington, 2:21.98.

50 free—(24 athletes) 1, Sarah Grinalds, Ludlowe, 23.22; 2, Marissa Healy, Staples, 23.54; 3, Louise Kim, Shelton, 23.95; 4, Simona Visinski, Shelton, 24.07; 5, Lily Kernaghan, Ludlowe, 24.21; 6, Katie Czulewicz, McMahon-Norwalk, 24.47; 7, Micaela O’Malley, Ridgefield, 24.58; 8, Olivia Fournier, Southington, 24.63; 15, Julie Duszak, Southington, 25.03.

100 free—(24 athletes) 1, Simona Visinski, Shelton, 51.7; 2, Esme Hunter, Staples, 51.89; 3, Mary Hufziger, Newtown, 52.37; 4, Julia Merrill, Greenwich, 52.93; 5, Micaela O’Malley, Ridgefield, 53.01; 6 (tie), Lily Kernaghan, Ludlowe, and Louise Kim, Shelton, 53.07; 11, Olivia Fournier, Southington, 53.52.

200 free relay—(20 relays) 1, Shelton, 1:37.93; 2, Ludlowe, 1:38.02; 3, Ridgefield, 1:38.26; 4, Greenwich, 1:38.72; 5, McMahon-Norwalk, 1:39.62; 6, Staples, 1:39.81; 7, Trumbull, 1:40.93; 8, Southington (Julie Duszak, Gianna Perugini, Andie Nadeau, Olivia Fournier), 1:41.11.

100 back—(24 athletes) 1, Kelly Montesi, Greenwich, 55.07; 2, Esme Hunter, Staples, 57.37; 3, Laura Rosado, East Haven-Cross, 57.63; 4, Katy Saladin, Fairfield Warde, 57.69; 5, Samantha Ennis, Greenwich, 58.18; 6, Julia Weiner, Ridgefield, 59.06; 7, Mary Hufziger, Newtown, 59.09; 8, Grace Farris, Enfield-Somers, 59.83; 16, Meghan Hammarlund, Southington, 1:02.09; 19, Madeline Symecko, Southington, 1:03.49.

100 breast—(24 athletes) 1, 1, Meghan Lynch, Greenwich, 1:03.14; 2, Jenna Leonard, Ridgefield, 1:06.09; 3, Willow Woods, Staples, 1:08.13; 4, Caroline Petropoulos, McMahon-Norwalk, 1:08.90; 5, Hanna Sotolongo, Ridgefield, 1:09.26; 6, Julie Duszak, Southington, 1:09.68; 7, Cori Bryant, Glastonbury, 1:09.69; 8, Emma Grabowski, Amity, 1:09.75; 22, Patrycja Zajac, Southington, 1:13.21.

400 free relay—(19 relays) 1, Greenwich, 3:27.16; 2 (tie), Staples and Ridgefield, 3:30.84; 4, Ludlowe, 3:35.52; 5, Shelton, 3:36.63; 6, McMahon-Norwalk, 3:40.51; 7, Westhill-Stamford, 3:42.05; 8, Glastonbury, 3:44.12; 13, Southington (Andie Nadeau, Kara Zazzaro, Madeline Symecko, Meghan Hammarlund), 3:51.86.

*Top 6 earn medals.

CT State Open

Saturday, Nov. 18

At Yale University, New Haven

Team results—(54 teams) 1, Greenwich, 633.5; 2, Cheshire, 477; 3, Staples, 344; 4, Ridgefield, 341; 5, Weston, 335; 6, New Canaan, 322.5; 7, Darien, 283; 8, Wilton, 248; 9, Shelton, 216; 10, McMahon-Norwalk, 177.5; 11, North Haven, 141; 12, Wethersfield, 138; 13, Hall, 115; 14, Ludlowe, 101; 15, Seymour, 93; 16 (tie), Lauralton Hall and Westhill-Stamford, 90; 18, Amity, 89; 19, Daniel Hand, 86; 20, Southington, 82; 21, Trumbull, 75.5; 22, Newtown, 68; 23, Pomperaug, 66; 24, Foran, 65; 25, RHAM, 60; 26 (tie), Brookfield and Waterford, 51; 28, Woodland Reg., 47; 29, Warde, 44.5; 30, Glastonbury, 38; 31, Holy Cross, 36; 32, Conard, 30; 33, Immac-Bethel, 27; 34, East Haven-Cross, 26; 35, Watertown, 25; 36, South Windsor, 24.5; 37, Lyman Hall, 23; 38, Joel Barlow, 18; 39, Enfield-Somers, 12; 40, Branford, 10; 41 (tie), Bristol Eastern and Bolton, 9; 43 (tie), East Lyme, Manchester, and Windsor, 8; 46, Jonathan Law, 7; 47 (tie), East Catholic, Guilford, and Rockville, 5; 50 (tie), Ledyard and NFA, 4; 52, SHA, 3; 53, Sacred Heart, 2; 54, Berlin, 1.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS*

200 medley relay—(24 relays) 1, Cheshire, 1:44.53; 2, Greenwich, 1:45.00; 3, Weston, 1:46.19; 4, Staples, 1:47.56; 5, New Canaan, 1:48.33; 6, Ridgefield, 1:49.76; 10, Southington (Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Madeline Symecko, Olivia Fournier), 1:52.16.

50 free—(24 athletes) 1, Marissa Healy, Staples, 23.63; 2, Sophie Murphy, Cheshire, 23.80; 3, Charlotte Proceller, Weston, 23.89; 4, Louise Kim, Shelton, 24.00; 5, Simona Visinski, Shelton, 24.13; 6, Cassandra Maroney, Darien, 24.19; 17, Olivia Fournier, Southington, 24.69.

100 free—(24 athletes) 1, Esme Hunter, Staples, 51.30; 2, Simona Visinski, Shelton, 51.71; 3, Sophie Murphy, Cheshire, 51.87; 4, Mary Hufziger, Newtown, 52.23; 5, Julia Merrill, Greenwich, 52.77; 6, Micaela O’Malley, Ridgefield, 52.79; 18, Olivia Fournier, Southington, 53.65.

200 free relay—(24 relays) 1, Shelton, 1:36.99; 2, Greenwich, 1:37.98; 3, New Canaan, 1:37.99; 4, Cheshire, 1:38.00; 5, Ridgefield, 1:38.07; 6, Wilton, 1:38.58; 11, Southington (Julie Duszak, Gianna Perugini, Andie Nadeau, Olivia Fournier), 1:40.52.

*Top 6 earn medals.

Volleyball

Class LL Tournament

Semifinals

Greenwich 3, Southington 1

(14-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14)

Wednesday, Nov. 15

At Bunnell HS, Stratford

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Jenna Martin, 15-for-15 serving, 2 aces, 4 attacks, 12 digs; Hannah Zelina, 1-for-1 serving, 21 attacks, 7 kills, 1 dig; Julia Wells, 7-for-8 serving, 3 digs; Stephanie Zera, 19-for-19 serving, 2 aces, 40 assists, 3 attacks, 1 kill, 10 digs; Lynsey Danko, 5 digs; Brooke Cooney, 13-for-14 serving, 1 ace, 24 attacks, 5 kills, 2 digs; Katherine Gundersen, 0-for-1 serving; Nolyn Allen, 4-for-5 serving, 1 attack, 18 digs; Erica Bruno, 32 attacks, 9 kills, 1 dig; Haley Larrabee, 14-for-14 serving, 3 aces, 26 attacks, 8 kills, 9 digs; Cassidy Herrick, 2-for-4 serving; Sarah Myrick, 24 attacks, 11 kills, 1 dig.

Greenwich : Adnerys DeJesus, 9-for-9 serving, 3 attacks, 18 digs; Amelia Bartlett, 9-for-9 serving, 1 ace, 10 attacks, 3 kills, 1 dig; Maggy Egan, 13-for-15 serving, 2 aces, 33 attacks, 15 kills, 6 digs; Tara Ford, 23 attacks, 11 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs; Carolina Lew, 11-for-11 serving, 2 digs; Nicole Wood, 16-for-17 serving, 40 assists, 1 attack, 3 digs; Erika Hauschild, 21-for-24 serving, 4 aces, 35 attacks, 10 kills, 10 digs; Lily Saleeby, 1 assist, 5 attacks, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig.

Records—GHS (#6), 20-4. SHS (#2), 21-4.