Obituary: Charlotte (Abele) Elsinger, 80

Charlotte (Abele) Elsinger, 80, of Southington, died Nov. 16, 2017 at home. She was the wife of the late Simon R. Elsinger.

She was born on Aug. 12, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Leickert) Abele. She graduated from Bishop Mcdonnell High School and attended St. John’s University. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church and a member of the Calendar House of Southington.

She is survived by her son, Simon J. Elsinger of Suffield and a daughter Dr. Elisabeth Elsinger Magill and her husband John of Greenwich, her grandchildren, Eric and Nicole Elsinger, Jack, Lucas and Sophie Magill. She also leaves a sister Margaret Morris of Middle Village, NY.

She adored her children and grandchildren. She was an expert at knitting, quilting and crafts. She loved being surrounded by friends and loved ones, making people laugh and creating her signature pumpkin faces every Halloween. She loved taking photos, playing bingo, cooking and judging at multiple crafting fairs. She was bilingual with German.

The Funeral will be held Monday 9:45 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10:30 a.m. Friends may also go directly to Church at 10:30. Burial will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday 2-5 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to the Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Southington, CT 06489.

