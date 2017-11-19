Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Nov. 15

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Nov. 15. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Volleyball—Southington fell one match short of making an appearance in the final of the Class LL tournament for the first time since 2011 after the second-seeded Lady Knights fell, 3-1 (14-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14), to No. 6 Greenwich (20-4) in the semifinals of the Class LL tournament at Bunnell High School in Stratford. The last time Southington played Greenwich in the state tournament, the 10-seeded Cardinals defeated the third-seeded Knights, 3-0, in the 2015 semifinals. The Knights cruised through the first set on the heels of 13-1 run. Greenwich didn’t salvage runs any greater than 4-0 in the next two sets, but the Cardinals began squirreling away points by chipping at the Knights. They picked out holes in Southington’s defense and won the battle at the net, spiking the ball off Southington blockers out of bounds. Greenwich eventually took the wind out of Southington’s sails in the third set, capping off the victory with runs of 7-0 and 5-0. Team leaders from the match included the following: Sarah Myrick (11 kills), Haley Larrabee (14-for-14 serving with 3 aces), Nolyn Allen (18 digs), and Stephanie Zera (40 assists). Southington did not record any blocks in the match. The Knights finished the season at 18-3. Greenwich will play No. 5 Amity (18-3) in the title match on Saturday, Nov. 18 at East Haven High School after the Spartans upset top-seeded Cheshire (20-1), 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-21), in the semifinals at Naugatuck High School. Match time is 7 p.m.

