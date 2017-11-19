Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Nov. 14

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Nov. 14. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Swimming & Diving—The Lady Knights traveled to Wesleyan University in Middletown for the Class LL championship and finished 12th with 207 points out of 21 teams, boasting five school records and a medalist for the first time at the state meet since 2015. Julie Duszak finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke, medaling with a time of 1:09.68, which was the first time since a Southington swimmer graced the podium since 2015 when Olivia Fournier finished fourth in the 100 freestyle. The following five performances broke school records: Meghan Hammarlund, Duszak, Maddie Symecko, and Fournier in the 200 medley relay (7th, 1:52.75); Duszak, Gianna Perugini, Andie Nadeau, and Fournier in the 200 freestyle relay (8th, 1:41.11); Hammarlund in the 100 backstroke (16th, 1:02.09); and Fournier in the 50 freestyle (8th, 24.63) and 100 freestyle (11th, 53.52). Other notable performances from the meet included the following: Nadeau, Kara Zazzaro, Symecko, and Hammarlund in the 400 freestyle relay (13th); Duszak in the 50 freestyle (15th); Symecko in the 100 backstroke (19th); Hammarlund in the 200 individual medley (24th); and Patrycja Zajac in the 100 breaststroke (22nd). Greenwich (828) won their eighth-straight (21st overall) CIAC Class LL title, fending off out Ridgefield (535) by almost 300 points. The Cardinals produced six Class LL champions (4 individual, 2 relay) and two runners-up, breaking state records in the 100 fly (Kelly Montesi, 54.03) and 400 freestyle (3:27.16). Staples (475) placed third. Fournier advanced to the state open in the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle, seeded 16th and 17th. The 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay will also represent Southington at the open, both seeded 15th. The swimming portion of the open will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Yale University in New Haven. Warm-up is scheduled for 3 p.m. with competition starting at 5 p.m. The diving portion of the open will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16 at Middletown High School. Warm-up is scheduled for 4 p.m. with competition starting at 5:30 p.m.

