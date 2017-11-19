Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Nov. 18

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Nov. 18. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Swimming & Diving—The Lady Knights concluded their season with a trip to the Payne Whitney Gymnasium at Yale University in New Haven for the state open where they broke a pair of school records, placing 20th with 82 points out of 54 teams. Meghan Hammarlund, Julie Duszak, Maddie Symecko, and Olivia Fournier took 10th out of 24 teams in the 200 medley relay, breaking the school record with a season best time of 1:52.16. The relay was seeded 15th with a time of 1:52.75 coming in. Duszak, Gianna Perugini, Andie Nadeau, and Fournier took 11th out of 24 teams in the 200 freestyle relay, breaking the school record with a season best time of 1:40.52. The relay was seeded 15th with a time of 1:41.11 coming in. As the only Knight to represent Southington in the individual events, Fournier finished 17th out of 24 swimmers in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.69 and 18th out of 24 swimmers in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.65. She was .06 seconds away from her seeded mark in the 50 freestyle and .13 seconds away from her seeded mark in the 100 freestyle. Greenwich (633.5) fended off Cheshire (477) by over 150 points to win their third-straight (18th overall) CIAC state open title. The Cardinals produced four state champions (3 individual, 1 relay) and four runners-up, breaking state records in the 100 fly (Kelly Montesi, 53.88), 200 individual medley (Meghan Lynch, 2:00.08) and 400 freestyle relay (3:27.00). Staples (344) placed third.

SOUTHINGTON FALL RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0-1 (3-0-1).

Week 2—11-3-2 (8-3-1).

Week 3—19-9-2 (8-6).

Week 4—28-15-2 (9-6).

Week 5—39-20-2 (11-5).

Week 6—46-23-3 (7-3-1).

Week 7—57-24-3 (11-1).

Week 8—65-25-4 (8-1-1).

Week 9—74-26-4 (9-1).

Week 10—78-30-4 (4-4).

Week 11—78-31-4 (0-1).

Postseason:

Week 1—3-1 (3-1).

Week 2—7-4 (4-3).

Week 3—7-5 (0-1).

