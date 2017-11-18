HHC opens GoHealth Urgent Care on Queen Street

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Hartford Healthcare GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new facility here in Southington on Nov. 6, located at 775 Queen Street. The Southington facility is the seventh GoHealth Urgent Care center in the state.

The care centers’ partnership with Hartford Healthcare makes for a seamless integration with electronic medical records (EMR). This means that a doctor at the urgent care center can quickly pull up a patient’s medical records from Hartford Healthcare for a better understanding of the patient’s history.

The partnership also provides the facility with trusted providers from doctors and nurse practitioners to radiology technicians and more.

“It’s all about the patient when they visit here,” said market president Kirsten Jones. “We want to provide them with the best care possible.”

The facility has four spacious, fully equipped service rooms. It is also equipped with full lab services and a transportable x-ray machine.

“There is a growing desire for Urgent Care facilities and that is based on the average consumer’s lifestyle,” said Jones. “They are demanding a different kind of health care, one where they live, work and play.”

Jones explained that GoHealth facilities target retail settings, because that is where the patients spend much of their time. GoHealth wants to be convenient for their patients.

Urgent Care facilities have seen an upward trend in recent years as the need for quicker, local care has grown for some of the common, non-life threatening maladies. “We are here to offer care to the coughs, cuts and bumps – the less critical conditions – while the Emergency Rooms take on the more severe issues,” said Jones.

The facility also offers preventative health services including vaccinations, flu shots and physicals.

“We’ve been welcomed into every community we have expanded to so far, and we are looking forward to being in Southington,” said Jones.

The idea of Urgent Care centers is that patients do not need to have an appointment, however, GoHealth does provide a system through their website where patients can sign into the waiting room electronically. Visit gohealthuc.com/ Connecticut. To the right, click “Hartford,” then “Southington.” There will be an option titled “Check-in now.”

The Southington GoHealth Urgent Care facility will be open 365 days a year: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Call (860) 777-1281 for more information.