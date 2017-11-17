Southington Care rededicates interfaith chapel

Southington Care Center has opened the doors on its interfaith chapel. In late September, staff rededicated the first-floor chapel, which provides a place for residents, staff, family, and friends to meditate or pray.

“This chapel is a place of peace, prayer, meditation and a place to grow closer to God,” said the Rev. Victoria Triano, one of three chaplains at Southington Care Center, located at 45 Meriden Ave.

The original chapel was established by Ralph and Vito Riccio, two local businessmen, when Southington Care Center opened in 1990. Then and now, all people are welcome, regardless of faith.

In the remodeled chapel, the showpiece is the altar, draped with a colorful weaving upon which rests a Bible and crystal cross. On the wall hangs a stained glass window depicting a dove with an olive branch.

The window, which had originally been installed in the entry door, was given by the Triano family in honor of the pastor’s mother, Molly Triano. The stained glass in the door now, crafted by a former employee and dedicated to previous residents, originally was displayed in a different room.

This project was supported by individuals and community organizations. Donors included Linda Warner Mendelsohn, Michael and Tina Riccio, Curtis and Sheila Robinson, Nellie F. Shepard, Robert J. Triano as well as Joe & Kay Calvanese Foundation, Rotary Club of Southington and UNICO Club of Southington.

Rev. Chris Caton, a Southington Care Center chaplain, led a prayer in the chapel during the rededication. “We pray for the residents, family members and staff as each one seeks you, there is a place here where they can come meet you.”

Southington Care Center offers skilled nursing and rehabilitation services, and is a not for profit member of Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. For more information about Southington Care Center, visit www.southingtoncare.org or call (860) 621-9559.