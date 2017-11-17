SHS band finishes 5th at national competition

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the Blue Knights marching band rallied for 94.838 points at the US Bands Open National Championships at the Met Life Stadium in New Jersey. The Knights competed in the Division 6 Open category against bands from Arkansas, Virginia, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. Norwalk (97.775) edged Trumbull (97.613) for the championship, and Southington finished fifth overall with their show, “When One Door Opens.” The competition marks the official end of the fall marching band competitive season.