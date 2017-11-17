2017 Powderpuff Preview – Nov. 22

The annual powderpuff football contest between New Britain High School and Southington High School will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 6:30 p.m., at Willow Brook Park in New Britain. The rivalry against Cheshire has been suspended, but the Hurricane-Knight rivalry continues.

Southington High School is 15-11-1 in powderpuff contests, but New Britain leads the local rivalry, 5-3.

Last year’s contest was one of the most exciting in powderpuff history, and it was the first time that the series was decided in overtime.

The Lady Knights took the early lead in last fall’s seesaw battle with a 10 yard touchdown run with just over four minutes remaining in the first half.

But the Hurricanes tied the game with a 56-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter and took the lead midway through the final frame.

Southington tied the score with just 36.3 seconds remaining in regulation to force the extra period.

The game was decided in a Kansas City-style overtime with both teams getting a chance to score. New Britain missed a 25-yard field goal, and Southington earned the victory with a 20-yard kick.

