United Way receives $40K well-being grant

The Main Street Community Foundation (MSCF) recently presented the United Way of Southington the Southington Community Well-Being Grant from the Bradley Henry Barnes & Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust. With the $40,000 grant, the United Way of Southington will partner with Senior Transportation Services, Inc. to provide transportation services to the senior residents of Southington. Presently, efforts are underway to market the program to the community and a portion of the grant will allow for promotion of the program. Above, from left, Kate Kerchaert of MSCF, Nancy Morrissey of Senior Transportation Services, Jarre Betts of MSCF, Jack Eisenmann of United Way of Southington, Kristina King of Senior Transportation Services and Mark Pelletier of United Way of Southington.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI