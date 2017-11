On Saturday, Nov. 11, Southington Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, leaders, and families joined together at First Baptist Church in Southington to sort and box food collected during the 29th annual “Scouting for Food” drive. The event was part of a region-wide effort from Scouts in the Sleeping Giant District of the Boys Scouts of America. Southington scouts collected 15,585 pounds (7.79 tons), almost half the amount collected in the district (37,550 pounds) during the drive.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI