Obituary: Ruth N. Modeen, 83

Ruth N. Modeen, of Southington passed away on November 6, 2017 at the Southington Care Center. She was the wife of Roger E. Modeen for 65 years.

She was born November 14, 1933 in Bristol to the late Edgar W. Norton and Arline LeVasseur Norton. She was a graduate of Bristol High School.

She retired from Associated Spring Barnes Group in 1990 after many years of service. She was a parishioner of St. Pauls’ Episcopal Church in Southington.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter Cheryl Modeen Paden and husband Barry of Brookfield, and granddaughters Carley, Chelsea Paden also of Brookfield and Lindsay Paden Gentile and husband T.J. and great granddaughter Hailey Gentile of Danbury. Also surviving her is a sister Phyllis Steeves and husband Robert Partridge of Bantam and several nieces and nephews. She was previously deceased by her brothers Roger and Ralph Norton.

Services will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. Donations may be made to The Heart Assoc., The American Lung Assoc. or the Humane Society of Newington. The DellaVecchia Funeral is assisiting the family.