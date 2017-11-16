Obituary: Mary Louise ‘MaryLou’ Alfano, 70

Mary Louise “MaryLou” Alfano, 70, of Southington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at home.

She was born July 18, 1947 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Oskandy) Alfano. She was a1965 graduate of Southington High School. She worked as office administrator for Pratt & Whitney and had also worked at Citizen’s Bank in Southington and most recently for FLIK/ ESPN in Bristol. She was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church and past president of the Women’s Immaculata Club. She is survived by several cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday 10:30 am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St. Plantsville. Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday 9-10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hartford Health Care Cancer Center Institute in Plainville for their kindness, support and care.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

