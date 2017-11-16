Obituary: Cassandra Marie McDougall, 24

Cassandra Marie McDougall, 24 of Meriden, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at her home.

Born August 14, 1993 in New Britain, she was the daughter of Leeanne Frisina of Meriden and Richard McDougall Jr. of Watertown.

In addition to her parents she leaves her brother, Richard McDougall III of Charlotte, NC; her paternal grandparents, Phyllis and Richard McDougall of Southington. Cassandra also leaves several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Her family is overwhelmed at her loss. Cassie struggled for years with substance abuse. Her battle is finally over.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Nov.18th at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rushford, 883 Paddock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450.