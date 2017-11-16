Obituary: Ann (DeAngelis) Hill, 86

Ann (DeAngelis) Hill, 86, of Southington passed away on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial Campus. She was the wife of the late Richard Hill.

Born on January 9, 1931 in Southington, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Amanda (Dobrick) DeAngelis. She worked part time at the former Caldor’s and GE Madison’s, she loved animals and eating especially during the holidays.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Patricia and husband Duane Judd of Southington; three grandchildren; Emily Judd, Sarah Judd and Abigale Judd; five great grandchildren, Coraline, Avril, Wynter,Levi and Dashiell; two nieces, Virginia Noel and Cathy Bell and two nephews, Christopher Kremski and Michael Williams. She was predeceased by a daughter Cynthia Meenan and two sisters, Mary DeAngelis and Philomena Kremski..

A grave side service will be held on Thursday, November 16th at 11a.m. in the Oak Hill Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com