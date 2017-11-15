Sports listings for the Nov. 17 edition

FUNDRAISERS

PAVERS FOR POSTERITY (BLUE KNIGHT BRICKS)—The Turf Committee is offering an opportunity to purchase bricks to help defray costs for the artificial turf field at Southington High School. Bricks cost $125 and can be engraved with three lines of type (14 characters per line). Bricks will be displayed as part of a walkway and patio at the entrance to the turf field complex. Bricks can be purchased at the Southington Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department, or at the Southington High School Athletic Department.

SOUTHINGTON YMCA

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Community YMCA Membership Services Desk at (860) 628-5597 or on-line at www.southington-cheshireymca.org.

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES—Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

QI GONG CLASSES—Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m.-6 p.m., at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Free demonstrations. Come as you are, wear comfy clothes, flat shoes or no shoes. All ages and abilities welcome.

SHS TURF CONTESTS—Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES—Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for boys/girls volleyball, football with the exception of the Thanksgiving game, boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and night baseball. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

