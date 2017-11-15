Police blotter for the Nov. 17 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Nov. 3 to Wednesday, Nov. 8:
- Dylan Martin, 25, of 184 King St, Bristol, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Michael Charest, 53, of 1196 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Plantsville, was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Brittany Rainey, 18, of 139 Farmstead Rd., Southington, was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with fifth degree larceny.
- John Conforto, 56, of 51 Stonegate Rd., Southington, was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Nancy Conforto, 56, of 51 Stonegate Rd., Southington, was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Caitlin Roncalli, 24, of 57 Walden St., Springfield, Mass., was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with criminal impersonation, interfering with an officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana. In a separate incident, she was arrested for second degree failure to appear.
- Erica Waller, 34, of 55 Burwell Ave., Southington, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Travis DiBenedetto, 35, of 8 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Patrick Dodge, 30, of 12.5 Center Place, Southington, was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Gary M. Allard, 54, of 30 Kay Lane, Waterbury, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with violation of a protective order, violation of a restraining order, and operating a motor vehicle under suspension. In a separate incidents, he was charged with one incident of first degree failure to appear and five incidents of second degree failure to appear.
- Nathan Fox, 28, of 66 Oakland Rd., Southington, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and third degree strangulation.